After a long hiatus, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen on a big screen again.

Aishwarya is all set to make her big-screen comeback in Mani Ratnam’s long-awaited film Ponniyin Selvan-I.

Based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s classic Tamil-language historical fiction novel, the moviemakers unveiled the first look of Aishwarya’s character. The film will be released on September 30.

Donning a silk saari and heavy gold jewelry, Aishwarya could be seen in a princess avatar. She will be seen essaying a double role in the film

AR Rahman has also been roped in to compose music for Ponniyin Selvan.

Aishwarya was last seen in the 2018 film Fanney Khan and 2016’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Ponniyin Selvan: I will mark the actor’s latest collaboration with Ratnam since 2010’s Raavan, in which she starred alongside husband Abhishek Bachchan.

Mani Ratnam’s last directorial venture was the Tamil-language Chekka Chivantha Vaanam in 2018. The Guru filmmaker also created the Netflix anthology Navarasa with Jayendra Panchapakesan in 2021.