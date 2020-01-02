Lead Stories
Politics 2020:New crop of ‘leaders’ readying to step into shoes of peers
Srinagar, Dec 31: Come 2020, a new crop of young leaders is readying to don the politician’s hat in Kashmir.
This follows the detention of top mainstream leaders including three former chief ministers –Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti – after Centre abrogated Article 370 and bifurcated the state into two union territories on August 5.
Sensing political vacuum, mainstream parties are now grooming new faces to create an alternative leadership.
While Mehbooba Mufti is under detention, her daughter Iltija Mufti is running the show in Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). All this seems to fill the void and create an alternative.
Similarly, in absence of Farooq and Omar, Devendra Singh Raina has become a face of National Conference in Jammu.
Ever since Panchayat elections were held in Jammu and Kashmir, Centre has been talking about strengthening grassroots in the new Union Territory.
Zubair Nisar Bhat, who became the youngest Panchayat member of Kashmir after he won from Harwan Srinagar last year, is trying to make his presence felt. He was one among the Panchayat members who met Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
“I was affiliated with National Conference. Peoples Conference has invited me to join the party. I am yet to decide which party to join. I will contest for the chairperson of district development board,” he said.
Another emerging leader is Maulvi Tariq, who quit BJP to join Sajad Lone led People’s Conference. He heads J&K Panch, Sarpanch and Local Bodies Association, an organization floated to highlight the problems faced by Panchayat members.
Molvi said he will contest from Batamaloo constituency in the coming assembly elections. “It was because of me that BJP won 109 seats in urban local bodies,” he said.
Aijaz Hussain of Balhama Pampore has risen from the ranks and become National Vice-President of BJP’s youth wing. He is being groomed as prospective bigwig of BJP in Kashmir. “BJP projects him youth face in Kashmir. He was part of BJP’s election campaign in various states especially in Muslim dominated areas,” a BJP leader said.
Similarly, BJP is also grooming Sofi Yusuf for bigger role in Kashmir. Yusuf unsuccessfully fought 2018 parliamentary elections from south Kashmir Lok Sabha constituency. Several top national BJP leaders also campaigned for him during elections.
Engineer Mehraj, who unsuccessfully contested 2014 parliamentary elections from Srinagar Lok Sabha, is also weighing his option. “I will decide about my future in February. My father Khurshid Ahmad Malik, who is a social activist, has support of 110 Panches and Sarpanches. He may float his own party,” he said.
Tauseef Raina has emerged as a new pro India voice in Kashmir. Hailing from North Kashmir, he contested urban local bodies’ elections unsuccessfully. During unrest, he along with another young leader Sajid Ahmad met Union Home Minister. He was one among few people from Kashmir who met European Union delegation that visited the valley.
Similarly, a group of aspiring politicians met union ministers several times in past few months. These people are being labeled as “team B of the BJP”. One of them recently said they will fight for the restoration of J&K’s statehood.
BJP chief spokesperson Sunil Sethi said some people (apparently referring to Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti), were political leaders because of “political blackmailing”.
“BJP wants new leadership should take up the place and fill the vacuum. These emerging leaders should be more concerned about people,” he said.
Political analyst Professor Rekha Chowdhary said there is no strategy to restore mainstream political space.
“The only official reference to politics relates to Panchayats. One can see that the Panchayat leaders are being propped up as the real representatives of the people,” she said.
A PDP leader who wished not to be quoted said the base of mainstream politics has shrunk after the abrogation of Article 370. “There is nothing that mainstream politicians can offer to the Kashmiris,” he said.
Congress however believes that mainstream politics has not lost relevance in Kashmir. “Citizenship Amendment Act became a triggering point. BJP’s political agenda has reached to the lowest ebb. Its downfall has started. BJP can’t make Kashmir an experimental ground for longer. BJP efforts to suppress people won’t succeed. Silence is revolution of political parties,” said GA Mir, J&K Pradesh Congress Committee, president.
Senior National Conference leader Mustafa Kamal said New Delhi has “deceived” Kashmiris. “NC has been and will always fight for rights of Kashmir. There is nothing wrong if there is emergence of new leadership in Kashmir. But they should be sincere in their endeavors,” he said.
Chairman All Jammu Kashmir Panchayat Association, (AJKPA), Shafiq Mir claimed that New Delhi as well as J&K administration failed to empower Panchayats in the new Union Territory.
“Holding Panchayat elections were mere eyewash. All promises made with Panchayat members proved farce. Government is lying that it is empowering Panchayat members,” he claimed.
Bus falls into gorge in Rajouri: 9 dead, 38 injured
Srinagar, Jan 2: At least nine persons were killed while 38 others sustained injuries in a deadly mishap that took place along Srinagar-Jammu highway on Thursday evening.
Officials in the district administration said that a bus bearing registration number JK02AL-1361 fell into 150 meter deep gorge in Lamberi village of Rajouri district Thursday evening.
The bus, they said, was heading towards Jammu from Surankote when it met with an accident, leaving six persons dead on the spot.
Officials further added that one more injured succumbed to his injuries at Sub-District Hospital Sundarbani while two others succumbed when they were being referred to Jammu hospital.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Nowshehra, S S Sandyal told news agency KNO that nine persons were killed in the mishap, while 38 others have sustained injuries.
He added that 14 injured persons out of 38 were shifted to Jammu hospital for specialized treatment, adding that four among them were airlifted to Jammu.
The seven deceased persons were identified as Abdul Gani, son of Karim Baksh, resident of Poonch, Saqib Sahraj, son of Muhammad Sehraj, resident of Busliyas Surankote, Wahab-ud-din Shah, son of Yasin Shah, resident of Dungi Agrati, Amkala, son of Ahmad, resident of Sangla Surankote, Manzoor Hussain, son of Alam-ud-din, resident of Draba Surankote, Anur Khan, son of Sehraz-ud-din of Mohri Katra and Ehsan-ul-Haq, son of Abdul Haq of Surankote. The officials, however, said that the identification of two others is being ascertained.
NC leaders express grief: Provincial president National Conference Devender Singh Rana Thursday expressed deep grief and shock over loss of precious lives in the Rajouri road mishap.
He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and wished speedy recovery to the injured.
In a message, Rana prayed for peace to the departed souls and strength to their families to bear irreparable loss. He also sought specialized treatment to those injured in the accident.
Senior National Conference leaders also expressed grief over the deaths and prayed for peace to the departed souls. Those who conveyed condolences to the bereaved families included Sayed Mushtaq Ahmed Shah Bukhari, Javed Rana, Rachpal Singh, Ajaz Jan, Bashir Ahmed Wani, Advocate Choudhry Liaqat, Shaffayat Khan, Rahim Daad, Wali Daad, Bagh Hussain Rathore, Qazi Mohammed Sayed Beig, Mohammed Aslam Khan, Mohammed Ikhlaq Khan, Vipin Pal Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Bushan Uppal, Nirman Singh, Abdul Hamid and others.
Kashmir traders meet LG: Govt considering modalities for restoring internet
Jammu, Jan 2: The government Thursday said it was “aware” of the difficulties faced by traders and general public due to the ongoing internet blockade and was considering all modalities to restore the service.
It, apparently, is the first such admission by the authorities of the troubles persistent internet blockade has brought on the people of Kashmir.
The issue was discussed by a Joint Trade Delegation from Kashmir which Thursday called on the Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu here at the Raj Bhavan and apprised him about their concerning issues.
Kewal Kumar Sharma and Farooq Khan – Advisors to Lieutenant Governor; BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary and Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Finance were present on the occasion.
The members of the delegation raised several issues and demands related to the trade fraternity of Kashmir region. They highlighted the demand for the restoration of internet and said that the move is required for the economic growth of the region, besides it will assist the trade fraternity of Kashmir in timely filing of GST returns, updation of records, licenses and permits etc.
The Lt Governor interacted with the members of the delegation and assured them that the restoration of internet service will be done in a phased manner. He said that the steps like restoration of internet in Hospitals and SMS service were already being taken in this regard. He observed that the government is aware of the difficulties faced by the trade community as well as the general public due to the internet ban and is actively considering the modalities to restore the internet service.
The delegation also projected demands related to reduction of one time token tax on vehicles , freight transport subsidy for raw material, designated parking slots, rehabilitation of House Boat owners, Industry status to Hotels and Restaurant units, establishment of custom office facilities in Srinagar and minimum two direct flights per week for the pilgrims going to Umrah. They also put forth the issue of high air-fares charged by the Airlines especially during the closure of Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and grant of status of National Highway to Mughal Road for better and enhanced connectivity.
On Agriculture and Horticulture losses, the Lt Governor observed that the government has already assessed the losses suffered by the farmers due to heavy snowfall and untimely rains and will soon initiate the necessary measures in this regard.
The Lt Governor also assured the delegation that all the genuine issues raised by them would be looked into meticulously by the Government and redressed at the earliest. The joint delegation was comprised of representatives from several trade associations of Kashmir including Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries , Hotel & Restaurant Owners Federation, J&K Association of Haj & Umrah Companies, J&K Tourism Alliance, Kashmir Automobile Dealers Association, Kashmir Economic Alliance, Federation of Chamber of Industries Kashmir, House Boat Owners Association, Private Schools Association, Kashmir Transporters Welfare Association, Information and Technology Association and other kindred associations
Govt places Iltija under ‘house detention’
Bars her to visit Mufti’s mausoleum; Police says she did not follow protocol
Srinagar, Jan 2: Iltija Mufti, daughter of incarcerated former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, was Thursday allegedly detained in her house after she attempted to visit her grandfather Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s mausoleum ahead of his fourth death anniversary.
Two time chief minister and former union home minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed passed away on January 7, 2016 after brief illness at All India Institute of Medical Sciences. He was buried at his hometown of Bijbehara in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
Since PDP president and other party leaders are detained, Iltija said she wanted to offer prayers at her grandfather’s graveyard on Thursday.
“Security officials deputed at our Gupkar residence didn’t allow me to step out. When I asked officials that I will hire a car, they did not allow me and ultimately detained me at my residence,” she said.
Iltija noted that she has been constantly urging the administration to withdraw her security cover. “If Section 144 is not imposed then why I am supposed to take permission from the security officials every time?” she asked.
Iltija said the gates of her residence were closed when she told the officials that she would address the media. “I could have possibly stayed at my grandfather’s graveyard for five to six minutes. Why did they disallow me? Was I going to organize any stone pelting in Bijbehara?” she asked.
Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law and Order and Security Munir Ahmad Khan said Iltija is a Special Security Group (SSG) protected person and she is required to follow a protocol.
“SSG protected persons are supposed to intimate us about any visit 72 hours before as proper security drill requires to be followed. The area too requires to be sanitized. Can all these things be done in just one or two hours?” he asked.
Khan said in case she wanted to visit Bijbehara, she had to get clearance from Deputy Commissioner.
Meanwhile, Iltija said the situation in Kashmir has “worsened” after rumours spread that administration is creating a new division in Jammu and Kashmir.
“The situation is south Kashmir is very tense. Imposing curfew and bringing army on streets is not a solution to maintain peace in the valley,” she said.
Iltija said the government has no plans to release three detained former chief ministers. “They only release few people. But all of the detainees deserve to return home,” she said.
Iltija also accused the government for “crushing economy of Kashmir” by internet gag. “SMS has not been restored yet fully. People are being fed with lies outside Kashmir,” she said.