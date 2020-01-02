Politics 2020:New crop of ‘leaders’ readying to step into shoes of peers

Srinagar, Dec 31: Come 2020, a new crop of young leaders is readying to don the politician’s hat in Kashmir.

This follows the detention of top mainstream leaders including three former chief ministers –Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti – after Centre abrogated Article 370 and bifurcated the state into two union territories on August 5.

Sensing political vacuum, mainstream parties are now grooming new faces to create an alternative leadership.

While Mehbooba Mufti is under detention, her daughter Iltija Mufti is running the show in Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). All this seems to fill the void and create an alternative.

Similarly, in absence of Farooq and Omar, Devendra Singh Raina has become a face of National Conference in Jammu.

Ever since Panchayat elections were held in Jammu and Kashmir, Centre has been talking about strengthening grassroots in the new Union Territory.

Zubair Nisar Bhat, who became the youngest Panchayat member of Kashmir after he won from Harwan Srinagar last year, is trying to make his presence felt. He was one among the Panchayat members who met Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“I was affiliated with National Conference. Peoples Conference has invited me to join the party. I am yet to decide which party to join. I will contest for the chairperson of district development board,” he said.

Another emerging leader is Maulvi Tariq, who quit BJP to join Sajad Lone led People’s Conference. He heads J&K Panch, Sarpanch and Local Bodies Association, an organization floated to highlight the problems faced by Panchayat members.

Molvi said he will contest from Batamaloo constituency in the coming assembly elections. “It was because of me that BJP won 109 seats in urban local bodies,” he said.

Aijaz Hussain of Balhama Pampore has risen from the ranks and become National Vice-President of BJP’s youth wing. He is being groomed as prospective bigwig of BJP in Kashmir. “BJP projects him youth face in Kashmir. He was part of BJP’s election campaign in various states especially in Muslim dominated areas,” a BJP leader said.

Similarly, BJP is also grooming Sofi Yusuf for bigger role in Kashmir. Yusuf unsuccessfully fought 2018 parliamentary elections from south Kashmir Lok Sabha constituency. Several top national BJP leaders also campaigned for him during elections.

Engineer Mehraj, who unsuccessfully contested 2014 parliamentary elections from Srinagar Lok Sabha, is also weighing his option. “I will decide about my future in February. My father Khurshid Ahmad Malik, who is a social activist, has support of 110 Panches and Sarpanches. He may float his own party,” he said.

Tauseef Raina has emerged as a new pro India voice in Kashmir. Hailing from North Kashmir, he contested urban local bodies’ elections unsuccessfully. During unrest, he along with another young leader Sajid Ahmad met Union Home Minister. He was one among few people from Kashmir who met European Union delegation that visited the valley.

Similarly, a group of aspiring politicians met union ministers several times in past few months. These people are being labeled as “team B of the BJP”. One of them recently said they will fight for the restoration of J&K’s statehood.

BJP chief spokesperson Sunil Sethi said some people (apparently referring to Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti), were political leaders because of “political blackmailing”.

“BJP wants new leadership should take up the place and fill the vacuum. These emerging leaders should be more concerned about people,” he said.

Political analyst Professor Rekha Chowdhary said there is no strategy to restore mainstream political space.

“The only official reference to politics relates to Panchayats. One can see that the Panchayat leaders are being propped up as the real representatives of the people,” she said.

A PDP leader who wished not to be quoted said the base of mainstream politics has shrunk after the abrogation of Article 370. “There is nothing that mainstream politicians can offer to the Kashmiris,” he said.

Congress however believes that mainstream politics has not lost relevance in Kashmir. “Citizenship Amendment Act became a triggering point. BJP’s political agenda has reached to the lowest ebb. Its downfall has started. BJP can’t make Kashmir an experimental ground for longer. BJP efforts to suppress people won’t succeed. Silence is revolution of political parties,” said GA Mir, J&K Pradesh Congress Committee, president.

Senior National Conference leader Mustafa Kamal said New Delhi has “deceived” Kashmiris. “NC has been and will always fight for rights of Kashmir. There is nothing wrong if there is emergence of new leadership in Kashmir. But they should be sincere in their endeavors,” he said.

Chairman All Jammu Kashmir Panchayat Association, (AJKPA), Shafiq Mir claimed that New Delhi as well as J&K administration failed to empower Panchayats in the new Union Territory.

“Holding Panchayat elections were mere eyewash. All promises made with Panchayat members proved farce. Government is lying that it is empowering Panchayat members,” he claimed.