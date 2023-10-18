SRINAGAR: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh Wednesday said that at least 43 police stations in JK are being provided with the latest gadgets and other facilities to root out remaining militancy in JK under the Operation Capacity Building.

“We have started Operation Capacity Building and under this, we have covered 21 police stations that have been strengthened and provided with latest gadgets and other facilities to deal with the remaining terrorism,” DGP Singh said addressing the passing out cum attestation parade in Sheeri area of northern district of Baramulla.

He said that 22 more police stations will be covered under the OCB to ensure militancy is eliminated entirely from the area.

Paying rich tributes to 1601 policemen who laid down their lives since the past three decades, the DGP said that 14000 new policemen were trained in the current year of which 1800 were trained in commando training school. “These commandos have been deployed in various parts of the UT,” he said.

The DGP said that 2500 new cops have completed Cyber Crime Training and are contributing towards building a better society. “Despite the peaceful situation in Kashmir, challenges remain and J&K police is committed to face all challenges bravely and ensure peace is made a permanent feature.”

He said a few days ago, 27 Kashmir Police Service (KPS) officers were inducted into Indian Police Service.

The DGP congratulated the new pass outs and wished them all the best. He said two women battalions are being raised while as border grid will be further strengthened in the coming months

(With inputs from KNO)