Today during a demolition drive undertaken by Irrigation and Flood Control Department over the banks of Nalla Sindh ,one person identified as Amir Hamid Shah S/o Nazir Ahmad Shah R/O Haran Ganderbal suddenly appeared from behind the illegal structure and self immolated on its roof in protest against demolition of illegal structure raised on the banks of Nalla Sindh.

The said person was however, rescued by SHO Ganderbal and locals on spot. However, he received burn injuries before flames were doused and was shifted to hospital. A deep trench was dug by the owners of structure to prevent any ingress into the premises which prevented a prompt rescue .

Meanwhile police has rendered all help and support in the hospitalisation and assured family members for best medical treatment. One police team is already there in hospital and facilitating his treatment. Moreover, Police requests to media fraternity and general public not to circulate the video of unfortunate incident which is too graphic for the common people.