Baramulla: Police under its relentless campaign against drug peddling has achieved remarkable success as the number of registered cases has significantly dropped in recent months.

As of November 2023, police have registered 260 cases under NDPS act, arrested 452 drug peddlers which include 70 hard-core drug peddlers who have been booked under PIT NDPS PSA in Baramulla district, a statement said.

Moreover, property worth crores of drug peddlers have been attached during the current year. Police have also made substantial seizures of contraband worth more than 14 crores.

“The concerted efforts of the Baramulla Police have yielded a notable reduction in drug peddling cases. A visible decline in drug abuse cases is seen on the ground. Citizens of the district have showed utmost faith and satisfaction by the action of police against drugs and they have expressed their total support to the police,” the statement said.

“Police remains steadfast in its commitment to confront drug smugglers and to seize both movable and immovable property used for illicit trafficking within the district,” it added.