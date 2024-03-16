Police Prepared for Elections, Committed to Tackle Drug Menace: IGP Kashmir

Inspector General of Police Kashmir V K Birdi on Saturday said that Police are fully prepared for the upcoming elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking with media persons at Kulgam, the IGP said that the J&K police is always ready for any event be it election of any other. “We are always ready and committed,” he said.

Regarding the drug menace, he said that the police are also committed to eradicate drug menace from the society and is making every effort to get rid of this societal evil. (KNS)

