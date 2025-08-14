Police organise Tiranga rallies across Valley

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 14: In a vibrant display of patriotism, unity and national spirit, J&K Police organises Tiranga rallies in Anantnag, Kulgam and Baramulla districts. These events aimed to reinforce the values of unity, integrity, and the sacrifices made for the country’s freedom.

In Anantnag, J&K Police in collaboration with the District Administration, organised Mega Tiranga Rally from Sports Stadium Mehandi Kadal to Janglat Mandi, Anantnag. The rally witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, youth, civil society members, and government officials, all waving the Tricolour with patriotic fervour. Participants gathered at Sports Stadium Mehandi Kadal, where the programme commenced with the singing of the National Anthem. Led by senior police and administrative officers, the rally proceeded through the main streets of Anantnag, resonating with slogans of patriotism and harmony.

Meanwhile, a massive tiranga rally was organized by police in Kulgam from Navayug tunnel to Mirbazar, Qazigund Kulgam. Officers including Addl SP NHW Qazigund Kulgam Mumtaz Ali Bhatti-JKPS, SDPO Qazigund, youth and general public participated in the rally. The participants in the rally sang the National Anthem, patriotic songs & waved the Tricolour.

Moreover, In Baramulla, J&K Police organised Tiranga Bike Rally in Baramulla town. The rally was flagged off from DPL Baramulla and traversed through Carrippa Park, Azadgunj, Chakloo and Kralhar before culminating peacefully back at DPL Baramulla. The event was led by DIG North Kashmir Range, Maqsood-ul-Zaman-IPS, DC Baramulla Minga Sherpa-IAS and SSP Baramulla, Gurinderpal Singh-IPS.