SRINAGAR: The Kulgam Police on Monday seized illegally acquired property of a notorious drug peddler in Khudwani area of the district , an official said.

He said that the police seized illegally acquired property of the notorious drug peddler Mashooq Ahmad Sheikh, son of Ghulam Qadir Sheikh of Khudwani. “Action was taken in connection with FIR No. 66/2023 under Section 8/20 of the NDPS Act at PS Qaimoh.”

“The drug paddler was involved in several cases related to drug peddling and supply. Such actions will continue in future,” he added.(KNO)

