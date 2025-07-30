Police conduct wild bung destruction drive

ANANTNAG, JULY 30: As part of its ongoing efforts to combat the menace of narcotics and eliminate the illegal cultivation of contraband substances, Police in Anantnag have launched a wild bung (cannabis) destruction drive in the Deethu area of Mattan.

A large expanse of wild bung was located and destroyed on the spot during the drive. The operation was conducted with the active support and cooperation of local Numberdars and community members, reflecting a united stand against drug abuse and its detrimental impact on society.

In addition to the destruction activity, police officials also engaged with the local populace to raise awareness about the ill effects of drug addiction and to inform them about the legal implications associated with the cultivation and trafficking of narcotic substances.