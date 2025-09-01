Police carry out bhang destruction drive

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 01: In a concerted effort to curb the illegal cultivation of narcotic substances, J&K Police today conducted a wild bhang destruction drive in coordination with the Excise Department in Anantnag district.

The drive was jointly led by SHO Police Station Anantnag and In-charge Police Post Khanaba, covering the areas of Batengoo and Khanabal. During the operation, approximately 20 kanals of wild bhang (cannabis) cultivation were destroyed on the spot. This initiative is part of the ongoing anti-drug campaign launched by J&K Police to eradicate the menace of narcotic substances from society and promote a drug-free environment in the district.

Meanwhile, J&K Police, under the Civic Action Programme 2024-25, organized medical awareness camps at Community Health Centre Yaripora and Primary Health Centre Devsar. The initiative was aimed at sensitizing the public about the harmful effects of substance abuse and encouraging a collective response to this growing challenge.

The camps witnessed enthusiastic participation from medical professionals, police personnel, and local residents. Expert doctors delivered informative sessions on the causes, symptoms, and treatment of drug addiction, while also stressing the need for early intervention and sustained community support.