On Monday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police apprehended an individual involved in a marriage scam in the Baramulla district of North Kashmir.

A Police spokesperson said, “Police Post Delina received a written application from one Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat son of Ghulam Mohd Bhat resident of Hudpora Khaitangan stating therein that his brother’s marriage ceremony was scheduled to be held on 31st of December, 2023 and they were supposed to get the bride from Thana Mandi Rajouri. However the families don’t know each other and are in touch through the middle man namely Sharif Ah Gaasi son of Ali Mohd Gaasi resident of Kakapora Pulwama and he is not responding to their phone calls.”

“To this effect, case FIR under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Baramulla and investigation taken up”, he said.

He said that acting upon this, Police Party of Police Post Delina swung into action and after hectic efforts and technical the said person was traced out from Srinagar and during preliminary enquiry, it came to fore that the said person has fraudulently cheated the said family on the pretext of marriage and has grabbed illegally an amount to the tune of Rs. 1.18 lacs.

The accused was arrested in the instant case and was shifted to Police Station Baramulla were he remained in custody. Further investigation is going on.