In a resolute stand against drug peddlers and with the aim to eliminate the peril of drugs from society, the Jammu and Kashmir police detained the most sought-after and well-known drug smugglers in Baramulla under the PIT NDPS Act, subsequently confining them in the Central Jail Kot-balwal Jammu.

The most wanted and notorious drug smuggler namely Dawood Ahmad Sofi son of Ghulam Hassan Sofi resident of Solinda Khaipora Tangmarg has been booked under PIT-NDPS Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent Authority. The booked drug smuggler has been detained and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot-balwal Jammu.

Pertinent to mention here that many cases are registered against these drug smuggler and was involved in promoting drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to local youth of Tangmarg & other areas of District. Despite his involvement in many FIR’s he did not mend his activities and was again involved in promoting drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to local youth.