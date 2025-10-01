Police Attaches Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Office Under UAPA in Hyderpora

Srinagar: Police in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district have attached the head office of the banned organisation Tehreek-e-Hurriyat at Rehmatabad, Hyderpora, under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA), a police spokesperson said on Wedensday.

The attached property, according to the spokesperson, is a three-storey building spread over 1 kanal and 1 marla of land (Khasra No. 946, Khata No. 306) and was being used as the operational office of the banned outfit. The action is linked to FIR No. 08/2024 registered at Police Station Budgam under the UAPA, the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson said that the attachment was carried out after collecting sufficient evidence and obtaining due approval from the competent authority. “This action is part of the ongoing investigation against unlawful and subversive activities in the district. It demonstrates our firm resolve to neutralize threats to national security and maintain peace in the region,” the official said.

The police official further stated that Budgam Police, in coordination with other security agencies, will continue to take strict measures against individuals and organisations engaged in activities detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of India.

“This step reflects our commitment to ensuring that no organisation or individual operates with impunity to disrupt law and order or threaten national security,” the spokesperson said.