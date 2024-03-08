PM’s acknowledgment of Pashmina has sparked hope: NTTA

SRINAGAR: Chairman of the Nigeen Tourist Traders Association (NTTA), Manzoor Wangnoo, expressed his satisfaction with PM Narendra Modi’s special acknowledgment of Pashmina during his recent visit to Srinagar. PM Modi’s address sparked discussions on various matters, with a notable emphasis on the Pashmina.

Wangnoo highlighted that PM Modi’s recognition of Pashmina underscores the urgent need to preserve this invaluable heritage. He stressed that a reduction in GST on Pashmina products to 5% could significantly enhance their affordability and accessibility.

In his statement, Wangnoo emphasized that such a reduction in GST could provide crucial support to artisans, particularly women, who are integral to the Pashmina industry. Additionally, it would foster greater cultural appreciation for this traditional craft.

Wangnoo expressed hope that authorities would prioritize this initiative for the benefit of artisans and the preservation of Pashmina heritage.