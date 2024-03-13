‘PM-SURAJ’: Sgr Admin hosts live streaming of PM’s interaction

SRINAGAR: As a part of the Prime Minister’s scheduled Programme to interact with beneficiaries of various government schemes from disadvantaged groups, the District Administration Srinagar Wednesday hosted Live Streaming of the Programme here at SKICC.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri; Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat and the Officers of all line Departments participated in the programme.

During the Programme, the gathering at SKICC Auditorium watched live streaming of Prime Minister’s speech, marking a nationwide initiative for providing credit support to marginalised sections of society and Prime

Minister’s interaction with beneficiaries of various Government schemes from disadvantaged groups, including Scheduled Castes, backward classes, and sanitation workers.

The participants also witnessed the launch of ‘Pradhan Mantri Samajik Utthan and Rozgar Adharit Jankalyan’ (PM-SURAJ) National portal and approval of credit assistance for one lakh entrepreneurs from disadvantaged communities.

Later, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri and Deputy Commissioner(DC) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat hand over sanction letter among the beneficiaries of different Government schemes.

Additional District Development Commissioner, Srinagar, Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Director Local Bodies, Mathura Masoom, District Social Welfare Officer, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad other senior Officers and large gathering of people witnessed the event.