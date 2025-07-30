PM slams Nehru over IWT

New Delhi, July 29: Prime Minister today slammed late Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru for signing the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan.

“Who was behind the Indus Waters Treaty? Nehru was. Where was the origin of the rivers? In India. The treaty was a betrayal of the country. If the treaty had not been signed, there would have been major projects on the western river. There was no scarcity of water. Even after that, Nehru gave Pakistan crores of rupees so that it could build canals,” said PM Modi.