Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee along with 140 crore people of India.

In a tweet, PM said;

“I join the 140 crore people of India in paying homage to the remarkable Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. India benefitted greatly from his leadership. He played a pivotal role in boosting our nation’s progress and in taking it to the 21st century in a wide range of sectors.”