Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s WhatsApp Channel has set a new record. His WhatsApp channel has crossed a million subscribers on day one itself. Days after WhatsApp introduced the Channels feature, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (september 19) joined the WhatsApp Channels.

“Thrilled to join the WhatsApp community! It is yet another step closer in our journey of continued interactions. Let’s stay connected here! Here’s a picture from the new Parliament building…” he said in his first post on WhatsApp Channels.

Facebook-parent Meta on September 13 launched WhatsApp Channels in India and over 150 countries. WhatsApp Channels are a one-way broadcast tool and aim to deliver a private way to receive updates from people and organizations that matter to you, right within WhatsApp.

With Channels, WhatsApp’s goal is to build the most private broadcast service available. Channels are separate from chats, and who you choose to follow is not visible to other followers.

Channels can be found in a new tab called ‘Updates’ – where you’ll find the Status and channels you choose to follow.

Most-followed Indian on X

Incidentally, Prime Minister Modi is also the most followed Indian on X with over 91 million followers. On Facebook, PM Modi has 48 million followers while on Instagram, he has over 78 million.

Meta chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg shared a post and captioned it, “Today we’re starting to roll out WhatsApp Channels globally and adding thousands of new channels that people can follow in WhatsApp. You can find Channels in the new ‘Updates’ tab.”