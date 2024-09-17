PM Modi turns 74 today: Here’s how he celebrated his birthday over last five years

PM Narendra Modi’s birthday: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 74th birthday on Tuesday, September 17. President Droupadi Murmu, several chief ministers and Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have been extending greeting to the prime minister for his well-being.

“Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on his birthday. On the strength of your personality and work, you have provided extraordinary leadership and increased the prosperity and prestige of the country,” the president said in a post on X in Hindi. I wish that your innovative efforts with the spirit of nation first pave the way to make India a developed nation. I pray to God that you live long and always remain healthy and happy,” President Droupadi Murmu wrote on social platform X.

To mark his 74th birthday, PM Modi will inaugurate 26 lakh houses built under PM Awas Yojana at Gadakana in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar. The prime minister will also proceed to the Gadakana slum for a short stay and interact with the beneficiaries of the housing scheme. He will later visit Janata Maidan to launch the Subhadra Yojana.

How PM Modi marked his birthday over the years?

2023: PM Narendra Modi announced the PM Vishwakarma Yojana to enhance the skilling of craftsmen and artisans in the country. Two key infrastructure projects – India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC) and the extension of Delhi Airport Express line were also launched. In his Varanasi constituency, a 73-kg Ladoo was cut to mark his 73rd birthday.

2022: Eight Cheetahs were released into Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park as part of Cheetah Re-introduction project. After releasing them into their wild, Modi also clicked their pictures.

2021: As part of efforts to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic, a record 2.26 vaccines were administered in a single day.

2020: Celebrations were muted as India remained under the grip of the pandemic. As part of “Sewa Saptah”, the BJP organised camps at several places across the country to distribute rations and donate blood to the needy.

2019: Modi addressed a large gathering near the Statue of Unity in Gujarat’s Kevadiya. The “Namami Narmada” festival was also celebrated to mark the filing of dam to its full capacity of 138.88 metres.

(With inputs from agencies)