PM Modi to Visit Kashmir in March, Will Address Public Rally in Anantnag

Srinagar, Feb 27 : Prime Minister Narendera Modi is all set to visit Kashmir in month of March to address a public rally in Southern district of Anantnag.

Reliable sources told , that PM Modi is scheduled to visit Kashmir between March 7 to March 15. “He is scheduled to address a public rally in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district,” they said.

A BJP leader privy to PM’s visit told that the BJP’s Kashmir unit is urging PM to address a rally in Srinagar as well. “However, there was no final decision on this,” he said, adding that PM Modi will arrive in Kashmir any time between March 7 to March 15. “Final date will be announced shortly,” he said.

This will be the second visit by PM Modi to J&K since February 20, the day he addressed a massive public rally in Jammu where he also inaugurated the projects worth Rs 32000 Crore.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)