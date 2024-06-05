Suggestions

PM Modi To Take Oath On Saturday: Sources

June 5, 2024
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi may take oath for a third time on Saturday, sources told NDTV this morning. Mr Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party won 240 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha election – 32 short of the 272-majority mark – but will rely on the 53 seats won by members of the party-led National Democratic Alliance to seal a third consecutive term.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

