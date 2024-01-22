New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today posted a video of him taking the steps to the Ram temple in Ayodhya. He carried offerings for Lord Ram as he walked slowly inside the temple.

“… It is my great pleasure to be a part of this divine programme,” PM Modi said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

अयोध्या धाम में श्री राम लला की प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा का अलौकिक क्षण हर किसी को भाव-विभोर करने वाला है। इस दिव्य कार्यक्रम का हिस्सा बनना मेरा परम सौभाग्य है। जय सियाराम! https://t.co/GAuJXuB63A — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 22, 2024

Dressed in a golden kurta teamed up with a cream dhoti and patka, he walked into the sanctum sanctorum of the temple holding a silver umbrella on a folded red dupatta. The Prime Minister then took ‘sankalp’ for the consecration ceremony.

The “pran pratistha” of Ram Lalla’s idol began at 12.20 pm and is expected to end by 1 pm.

PM Modi will then address a gathering which includes seers and prominent personalities.

