Stepping up the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a roadshow in Kochi on Tuesday evening as part of his second visit to Kerala in less than two weeks.

PM Modi, who arrived at the Cochin International Airport from Andhra Pradesh around 6.30pm, was received by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the tarmac. He then took a chopper ride to the Naval Base airport from where he drove down to the Maharaja’s College ground, the starting point of the roadshow.

At around 7:35 pm, the roadshow began with PM Modi travelling in an open jeep, accompanied by BJP state president K Surendran, as hundreds of party workers lined up both sides of the road shouting slogans and throwing flowers at the cavalcade.

The PM, who had last visited Kochi in April 2023 for a youth conclave, waved his hands as ecstatic party workers cheered on on the 1.3 kilometre-long route. The roadshow ended in front of the Ernakulam Guest House around 8:10 pm.

BJP district president KS Shaiju had said that around 50,000 workers were expected to participate in the roadshow.

As part of his two-day visit to the state, PM Modi is scheduled to offer prayers at the famous Sree Krishna temple in Guruvayur on Wednesday and attend the wedding of the daughter of actor and BJP leader Suresh Gopi. He will then visit the Triprayar Sree Rama temple, also in Thrissur district, where he will offer prayers. The PM had last visited Thrissur on January 3 when he held a roadshow in the city and addressed a women’s conclave.

On Wednesday evening, the PM will return to Kochi where he is scheduled to dedicate to the nation the Drydock of the Cochin Shipyard, the International Ship Repair Facility as well as the LPG import terminal of the IOCL.

