PM Modi is likely to address a mega rally at Bakshi Stadium on March 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a massive public rally at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar during his upcoming visit to Kashmir on March 7. The venue for the rally has been changed from SKICC to Bakshi Stadium, with finalized arrangements for administrative and security measures to ensure a smooth and peaceful event.

Sources indicate that PM Modi’s visit will include interactions with beneficiaries of various national schemes and programmes in the Valley. This visit marks Modi’s first to the Valley since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, with his last visit being in February 2019.

Security has been intensified in Srinagar, particularly around Bakshi Stadium, the new venue for the rally, and additional check posts have been set up to monitor movements. The visit is expected to include announcements of developmental projects.

Earlier, PM Modi visited Jammu on February 20, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental projects worth Rs 32,000 crores. He expressed satisfaction at the success of his Jammu visit and appreciated the efforts of LG Manoj Sinha in ensuring the benefits of national developmental programs reach the common man.

While there is no official confirmation yet, the BJP had been anticipating a mega public rally in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, though it’s uncertain if the Prime Minister will address a rally there. During his Jammu visit, Modi also granted Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Pahari community, for which he received gratitude from a large number of community members.