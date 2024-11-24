PM Modi honored with Global Peace Award 

Washington, Nov 22: The Association of Indian American Minorities (AIAM), a newly formed non-governmental organization, was launched on Friday at Sligo Seventh-day Adventist Church, Maryland.

The initiative aims to unite and promote the welfare of minority communities within the Indian American community in the United States.

During the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honored (in absentia) with the Dr Martin Luther King Jr Global Peace Award for Minority Upliftment. The award was jointly presented by Washington Adventist University and AIAM, recognizing his efforts toward inclusive development and minority welfare.

Renowned Sikh philanthropist Jasdip Singh was appointed as the Founder and Chairman of AIAM, supported by a seven-member Board of Directors representing diverse Indian minority communities. These members include Baljinder Singh and Dr Sukhpal Dhanoa (Sikhs), Pawan Bezwada and Elisha Pulivarti (Christians), Dipak Thakker (Hindu), Juned Qazi (Muslim), and Nissim Reuben (Indian Jewish).

Addressing the gathering, AIAM Chairman Jasdip Singh emphasized the organization’s role in advancing PM Modi’s vision of a “Viksit Bharat” by 2047. “Under PM Modi’s leadership, India has embraced an all-inclusive approach, ensuring equal opportunities for every citizen, irrespective of religion, caste, or sect,” he said.

Satnam Singh Sandhu, Member of Parliament and convener of the Indian Minorities Federation, highlighted India’s transformation under PM Modi. He lauded the “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” approach, stating that it has eradicated the culture of appeasement and created an atmosphere of communal harmony and equal opportunity.

Members of the Indian minority community praised PM Modi for upholding India’s constitutional commitment to secularism and fostering global recognition for the nation. They also condemned attempts to create communal divides, asserting that minorities in India now resist false narratives aimed at disrupting the country’s unity and progress.

AIAM is set to play a crucial role in fostering unity among Indian Americans and amplifying their contributions to the multicultural fabric of the United States.

“Modi’s vision on minority upliftment and development inspired us to form this organization. This organization is not going to be limited to the US, this is going to expand. We are going to expand Modi’s vision of minority upliftment, and minority security throughout the world,” said Jasdip Singh Jasse, founder and chairman of the Association of American Indian Minorities.

Dr. Cheryl Harris Kisunzu, Provost at Washington Adventist University, said, “I see in Prime Minister Modi and I see in Martin Luther King Jr parallels in that they recognize the power of a dream. A dream where all people are esteemed and have value and access. They are mindful for those dreams to be realized that a structure, a legal structure is required.” Elisha B Pulivarti, Chief Executive Officer at US India SME Council, said Modi is doing a lot of things for Christians as well as other minorities.

“Today (under Prime Minister Modi) Christians are safe (in India). We endorse him for his leadership. As a Christian, I know a lot of Bishops and work with them in India…We thank him for what he’s doing for the Christian community and other minority communities,” Pulivarti said.

David Byrd, former National Director of the US Department of Commerce Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA), said India is the new Switzerland of the world.

“India is the new Switzerland: Strategic neutral, but yet helping other countries solve the problems between themselves.