Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended an invitation to university students and young professionals interested in further education to participate in G-20 University Connect Finale program which is scheduled to take place on September 26 at Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre.

In a post on social media platform LinkedIn, PM Modi expressed his satisfaction with the G-20 University Connect program over the past year and said, “Over last one year, the G-20 University Connect programme brought together India’s Yuva Shakti. The initiative, spanning the entire year, proved to be incredibly fulfilling, yielding highly satisfying outcomes.”