Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with a delegation from the Muslim community on Thursday and presented them with a ceremonial ‘chadar’ intended to be placed at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah.

The meeting was part of an event commemorating the death anniversary of the esteemed Sufi saint, Moinuddin Chishti.

Sharing the pictures on X, formerly Twitter, Modi wrote, “Met a Muslim community delegation. During our interaction, I presented the sacred Chadar, which will be placed during the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at the esteemed Ajmer Sharif Dargah.”

Met a Muslim community delegation. During our interaction, I presented the sacred Chadar, which will be placed during the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at the esteemed Ajmer Sharif Dargah. pic.twitter.com/eqWIKy7VQ1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2024

In the pictures shared by Modi, the Prime Minister was seen interacting with the delegation and presenting them with a ‘chadar’. The delegation, comprising about 10 members, was also seen posing with the PM and a framed painting.

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Smriti Irani and the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) minority morcha Jamal Siddiqui also attended the meeting.

The 812th annual Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti began on January 8. The Gori family from Bhilwara raised the flag on January 7, TOI reported.

On Monday, the Khadims of the Ajmer dargah sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting his intervention to guarantee the safety and security of individuals attending the Urs at the shrine from January 13 to 21, The Siasat Daily reported.

The representative body of Khadims of Ajmer Sharif Dargah Anjuman Syed Zadgan’s secretary Sarwar Chisty told The Siasat Daily, “The 812th Urs of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishty is commencing from 13th January, 2024, to 21th January, 2024, and people from all over the world irrespective of caste, creed, colour and religion will be visiting the shrine to celebrate the Urs.”

In the upcoming days, Kalandars from Delhi are set to arrive in Ajmer to present their offerings at the dargah, following a longstanding tradition. A special train from the Atari border is expected to bring the Pakistani delegation of devotees to Ajmer on January 14.

The formal Urs will begin with the moon sightings, and the ‘jannati darwaja’ will be unlocked for devotees. Since Tuesday, the dargah has been accessible throughout the day everyday, accommodating the growing number of devotees.

