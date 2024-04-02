PM Modi corrected historic wrong by abrogating Article 370: Shah

Jodhpur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said the Modi government abrogated Article 370 which everyone believed could be an impossible task.

“Former prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru had made a mistake by imposing the provision of Article 370. Everyone believed that it could not be removed, but the Modi government abrogated it,” Shah said

He also highlighted the construction of the Ram temple and said that the Congress party could not do this because of its appeasement politics.

”We changed 150-year-old laws, changed 100-year-old Parliament building,” he said. Emphasizing the steps taken for the security of the country, he said, ”No one now dares to carry out bomb blasts in India.”

Emphasizing the steps taken for the security of the country, he said, ”No one now dares to carry out bomb blasts in India.” He said that in 2014, the BJP won all 25 seats in the state with a 55 percent vote share, and in 2019, it again won all the seats with a 61 percent vote share. ”This time we have to make a hat-trick by winning 25 seats with 70 percent votes,” he said.

He said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has no right to talk about democracy as his grandmother and former prime minister Indira Gandhi put lakhs of people in jail and banned political parties during the emergency.

He hit back at INDIA bloc parties over their ’Loktantra Bachao’ (save democracy) rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, saying ” No matter how many parties you gather, only (Narendra) Modi is going to come” as prime minister post-elections.

The one who commits corruption will be behind bars, the home minister asserted at a meeting of the party's 'Shakti Kendra Pramukh' in Jodhpur.

The people of the country are ready to make Narendra Modi the prime minister for a third time, he said, adding India will become the third-largest economy during his next term. Shah’s reaction came a day after top INDIA bloc leaders exhorted the people to defeat the BJP to save democracy and the Constitution and alleged that the opposition has been deprived of a level playing field in the Lok Sabha elections due to the government’s ”dictatorial” actions.

In his address at the rally, Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Modi of trying to do "match-fixing" in the Lok Sabha polls and warned that if the BJP wins the election through this endeavor and "changes" the Constitution, then the whole country would be "finished".

BJP’s Monday event at the Polo Ground here was attended by party workers from Jodhpur, Pali, Jalore-Sirohi, and Jaisalmer-Barmer Lok Sabha constituencies. ”They said ’save democracy’. What happened to democracy? The people of the country are going to vote. Why are you talking about saving democracy, because your leaders have gone to jail. If they commit scams worth Rs 12 lakh crore, will they go to jail or not?” Shah said.

”Rahul Baba, whoever indulges in corruption will be behind bars.” he said. ”You have no right to talk about democracy. It was your grandmother, who sent lakhs of people behind bars and banned political parties. So you have no moral right to talk about democracy”, Shah said.

"These are the people who indulge in appeasement politics. In the last five years, religious places were attacked at various places in Rajasthan and many people were killed," he said.

Talking about the Lok Sabha elections, he said the BJP has set the target to win more than 370 seats itself and over 400 for the NDA.

Assailing the UPA government headed by Manmohan Singh, he said, "Ten years ago there was a UPA government, and Manmohan (Singh) and Sonia (Gandhi) had kept the country in darkness. In 2014, the people of the country made Modi the prime minister and he brought prosperity and security." He said the 80 crore beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, are the 'army' of the PM. He said India's economy was ranked 11th during the UPA rule PM Modi made it the world's fifth largest economy.

"Make Modi the prime minister for the third time and India will become the third largest economy. We worked to make India a manufacturing hub across the world, we did a lot of work in the infrastructure sector. A new university is opened every week, UPI transactions worth Rs 16,000 crore are done every day, 14 kilometers of road length is built, the work of providing tap connection to one house every second is also done by the BJP government," he said.

