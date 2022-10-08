Srinagar, October 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi complimented the people of Jammu and Kashmir for their warm hospitality to the tourists.

In response to a tweet from the official handle of the Department of Information and Public Relations J&K about the development of the tourism sector in J&K,

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s handle retweeted it with a compliment for the people of J&K.

“Wonderful news! Compliments to the people of Jammu and Kashmir for their warmth and hospitality,” Narendra Modi commented.

Around 1.62 crore tourists have visited Jammu and Kashmir since January 2022- the tourist footfall in the Union territory this year is the highest since India’s independence.