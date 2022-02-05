Jammu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday to inquire about the situation following the earthquake that hit the Union Territory earlier in the day.

Officials said the Prime Minister called Sinha immediately after the moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale jolted Jammu and Kashmir.

Information collection on any casualty or damage to property that might have occurred due to the temblor, are still going on by the officials.

The quake also led to the tilting of the minaret of famous Sufi Shrine at Chrar-e-Sharief town in Budgam district.