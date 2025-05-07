PM Modi Briefs President Murmu on Operation Sindoor

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and apprised her about the recently concluded Operation Sindoor.

Details available , the meeting was aimed at briefing the President on the objectives, progress, and outcomes of the high-level operation Sindoor.

Prime Minister Modi shared specific details of the operation’s execution and its significance in the context of national security.

President Murmu appreciated the efforts of the armed forces and agencies involved in the operation, sources said.

The meeting comes shortly after all-party meeting convened by the Centre to discuss the broader national security situation and post-operation Sindoor developments.