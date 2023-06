New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited inputs from citizens for Mann ki Baat program that will take place on 18th June 2023.

The Prime Minister tweeted:

“This month’s #MannKiBaat programme will take place on Sunday, 18th June. It is always a delight to receive your inputs. Share your inputs on the NaMo App, MyGov or record your message by dialling 1800-11-7800

