NEW DELHI: The Prime Minister has shared the website link showcasing development journey under the Government in the past 9 years. Modi has invited everyone to visit the website and witness how people have benefited from various Government schemes.

The Prime Minister tweeted:

“9 years of unwavering dedication to the nation’s growth.

I invite everyone to visit this site nm-4.com/9yrsofseva to get a glimpse of our development journey. It also gives an opportunity to highlight how people have benefited from various Government schemes. #9YearsOfSeva “

