A bride-to-be’s post asking guests to pay for the food has gone viral.

In her post, the bride-to-be wrote: “Did anyone ask their guests to pay for their meals? Everything is so expensive at the moment. We’re either going to postpone our October wedding, cancel the guest part or ask our guests to pay for their meals in lieu of gifts. I’ve sent invites out so not sure how we’d go about it. Please help. I’m stressed and sad.”

Many sympathized with the bride and said that it is reasonable for the guests to pay for their meals at the wedding if the bride doesn’t expect gifts from them.

“Personally if I was asked to pay for my food within reason instead of a gift I would be really happy with that. So long as that was the understanding from the start. Some people just want to spend the day with their family and friends I see no issue with that,” said one user

“Exactly what I was going to say. Not a terrible deal if meals are in a reasonable price range and gifts aren’t expected. I’d be okay with it,” said another.

“They’re considering having either no guests or asking guests to pay for their own meal instead of gifting to the couple. Just sounds like they want to celebrate getting married but are in unfortunate finances,” said the third.