Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed happiness as the UN General Assembly adopted Resolution to establish a new Memorial Wall for fallen Peacekeepers piloted by India.

The Prime Minister tweeted:

“Delighted that the Resolution to establish a new Memorial Wall for fallen Peacekeepers, piloted by India, has been adopted in the UN General Assembly. The Resolution received a record 190 co-sponsorships. Grateful for everyone’s support.”

