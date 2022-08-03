After a hiatus of over two years pilgrims at he grand mosque in Kaabah will be able to touch and kiss Holy Kaaba or Hajar Al Aswad (Black Stone).

Saudi authorities have removed the barriers surrounding Kaabah following an announcement by Dr Sheikh Abdulrahman Al Sudais, head of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques.

For the last two years pilgrims were separated from the Kaaba to maintain social distancing in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Authorities had put barriers around the Holy Kaaba on July 1, 2020, after an order from the National Center for the Prevention of Coronavirus to prevent the spread of the disease.

Saudi Arabia has opened Umrah for the pilgrims from August this year. Now the pilgrims who are there for Umrah will be allowed to touch and kiss the Kaaba and Hajar Al Aswad.

Saudi authorities have posted a video on social media, which shows workers removing all barricades barricades.