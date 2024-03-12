English | اردو و
Wednesday, March 13th 2024
Pilgrims asked to deposit Haj Arrangement Dues

SRINAGAR: The Haj Committee Tuesday informed all selected Haj Pilgrims to deposit the Haj Arrangement Dues viz. Transport/ Container charges/ Services of Home-guard Volunteers/ Air Cargo Charges/ Service providers and other handling charges to be incurred by JK Haj Committee through J&K Bank in Account No: 1206040500005039.

The pay-in-slip can also be downloaded from www.jkshc.org. The payment can also be made using J&K Bank’s Application ‘M-Pay’.

The concerned pilgrims are required to deposit the receipt (pay-in-slips) of the amount at the office of respective Deputy Commissioners/ Haj House, Srinagar at the time of collection of passports and other travel documents.

Pilgrims who do not want to avail boarding/ lodging facility at Haj House, Srinagar shall pay Rs.1000/- per pilgrim only.

Pilgrims belonging to Kashmir/ Jammu Division / Ladakh who want to avail the boarding/ lodging facility at Haj House, Srinagar shall have to pay an additional amount of Rs.500 per night.

Pilgrims of Ladakh/ Other States/ UT’s travelling from Srinagar Embarkation Point shall have to deposit Rs.550 per pilgrim only.

Pilgrims travelling from Delhi/ Mumbai/ Other Embarkation Point shall have to pay Rs.300 only per Pilgrim as Administrative charges.

