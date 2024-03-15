PIB Sgr organises IMPCC meeting

SRINAGAR: A meeting of the Inter-Media Publicity Coordination Committee (IMPCC) was organized today by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), Srinagar at conference hall, Doordarshan Kendra Srinagar. The meeting was chaired by Director General, PIB Srinagar, Yogesh Baweja.

While welcoming the guests to the IMPCC meeting, Yogesh Baweja emphasized that IMPCC is the best platform where communication needs of various Central Government Departments can be discussed and properly addressed in a time bound manner.

Baweja further said that IMPCC meeting is a good opportunity to synergise our efforts and to inform people about the achievements of the government, as the ultimate objective of every department is to inform people, improve their lives, motivate them so that the goals of progress and development of the government are achieved.

Baweja also said that PIB Fact Check acts as a deterrent to the creators and disseminators of fake news. He asked the departments to contact PIB to check the credibility of a news especially during upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Baweja further stressed upon the cooperation between the departments in giving meaningful information and data and better media integration and synergy in achieving better media coverage.

During the meeting Qazi Salman, Joint Director, Press Information Bureau, Srinagar and RNU, DDK Srinagar highlighted the working of PIB Srinagar and RNU DDK Srinagar. The meeting was attended by IMPCC members belonging to various Central Government Departments and Media Units of I&B Ministry based in Srinagar. Ghulam Abbas, Director CBC J&K, Ladakh Region & PIB Jammu, S Sanjeev, DDG DDK Srinagar, Tariq Ahmad Rather, Deputy Director, PIB Srinagar, Mukhtar Ahmad, Director IMD Srinagar, Shahnawaz Ahmad, Director IGNOU, Mohammad Aslam, Joint Director, JK-DIPR, G R Akhoon, Head of Program, AIR Srinagar, rfan PRO NIT Srinagar, Vikramjit Singh Pannu & Anshu Katoch, PRO BSF, Ishfaq Shah, NE AIR Srinagar, Shabir Ahmad Dar & Sheikh Mudasir Amin, NEs RNU DD Srinagar, Majid Pandit, M&CO, PIB Srinagar, Sandeep, Assistant Audit Officer, Chander Bhan, Inspector, Income Tax Department, G R Bhat, Sr. Post Master, GPO Srinagar, Arif Iqbal Bhat, Sr. Statistical Officer, NSSO, Srinagar, attended the IMPCC meeting.

All the officers and representatives apprised the meeting about the activities being undertaken by their departments. During the meeting, various action points were also worked out and suggestions were put forth for assisting the various departments in formulating coverage and feedback strategies.