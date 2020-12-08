Photographer accuses Pakistan PM Imran Khan of using his work without permission

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan found himself in a bit of a controversy when he shared a few snaps on his official Twitter, which featured the picturesque areas of Gilgit Baltistan.

The Pakistan PM captioned the picture well by saying that it is one of his favorite places on the earth and appreciated the colors of nature just before the arrival of winters.

The caption read, ” The colors of Gilgit Baltistan just before the onset of winter. One of my favorite places on this Earth.”

The colours of Gilgit Baltistan just before the onset of winter. One of my favourite places on this earth. pic.twitter.com/qdhGqkZ2Fx — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 6, 2020

While everyone was appreciating the beauty of the areas, a photographer called out Imran Khan for basically stealing his photo

Asmar, the photographer, thanked the PM for sharing a photo he had had taken but said that he would have appreciated it if his watermark on the photo wasn’t intentionally cropped out.

In the words of the photographer, ” Thank you Sir @ImranKhanPTI for sharing my picture but it would have been great if my watermark hasn’t being cropped and credits may have been given to me.”

The photographer said he would’ve appreciated it even more if his hard work was recognized by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan instead of removing his watermark, thereby essentially stealing the photo

Some told him to appreciate that his work was shared by the Pak PM even if his watermark was removed to which the photographer responded that while he isn’t claiming copyright on the photo for removing his watermark, he would’ve been even more thankful if the Prime Minister had acknowledged who the original photographer was.

Khushi hoti agr mention kr lety. Ni kia tb b claim ni kr raha. 🙂 — Asmar’s Photography (@asmarhussain110) December 7, 2020