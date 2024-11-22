‘Phear’: Valley’s ‘beloved’ winter delicacy returns

SRINAGAR, NOVEMBER 22: With the arrival of winter in the Kashmir Valley, the iconic smoked fish delicacy known as “Phea’r” has once again made its way to local markets, becoming a defining feature of the season.

A much-desired winter delicacy, Phari boasts a special place in every Kashmiri household. Prepared through a traditional smoking process, the delicacy not only reflects the region’s culinary heritage but also offers warmth and comfort during the harsh winter months.

Local vendors selling this delicacy told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer, this is not just food for us, but it is a connection to our roots.

Bashir Ahmad, a vegetable vendor at Srinagar’s Old City Market said that families wait for winters to enjoy Phari which is a taste of tradition.

Meanwhile, the vapors of smoked fish also known as Phari now flood the air of markets across the Valley-attracting locals keen to savor this seasonal delicacy. Many believe that Phari is not a dish but a way to deal with freezing temperatures that define Kashmir’s winters.

Similarly, as the Valley celebrates its early winter chill, Phari remains more than a meal, it’s a forerunner of togetherness, bringing back memories that are almost like shared warmth and community. “Phari is not merely a dish, as it is a reminder of our roots, a taste of home that brings people together in the coldest days of winter,” said Shabir Ahmad, a consumer of the delicacy for nearly four decades.

Pertinently, the region’s cold and prolonged winters meant food needed preservation for a long time. Smoked fish, or Phari, became an important way of preserving fish, especially those from the Valley’s numerous rivers and lakes.

Remarkably, in part time, the process of smoking would allow families to keep fish all month, thus offering a reliable source of protein during the harsh winter when fresh food was scarce. Today, the dish is not only a practical food product but also symbolizes the rich cultural heritage of Kashmir—(KNO)