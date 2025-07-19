PHDCCI unveils Er. Syed Pervaiz Kaiser’s book

SRINAGAR, JULY 19: The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) Kashmir today facilitated and unveiled the book “Setting Up Industry In Kashmir” authored by Er. Syed Pervaiz Kaiser, Industrial Affairs Convenor of PHDCCI Kashmir. The book is a culmination of his lifelong dedication to entrepreneurship, mentorship, and guidance to industries and MSMEs across the region.

The event, held at PHDCCI Kashmir Jawaharnagar office and was graced by Core members, where the Chairman of PHDCCI Kashmir A P Vicky Shaw lauded Er. Kaiser’s invaluable contributions to Kashmir’s industrial ecosystem. The book is envisioned as a comprehensive guide for new enterprises, a thought-provoking resource for existing industries, and a policy advocacy document to influence government interventions at various stages of industrial development.

In his address, the Chairman of PHDCCI Kashmir emphasized the importance of fostering entrepreneurship in the region and announced a pioneering initiative—*a free Mentoring and Entrepreneurship Counseling Cell* for the youth and aspiring entrepreneurs of Kashmir. Starting from 1st July at PHDCCI Jawaharnagar office, the cell will operate *every Friday at 2:30 PM* at the PHDCCI Kashmir office. Under the guidance of Er. Syed Pervaiz Kaiser and Er. Bilal Bhat, along with other industry experts, the cell will provide direction, career guidance, livelihood opportunities, and handholding support to young entrepreneurs free of charge and aspiring entrepreneurs and youth needs to register at phdsrinagar@phdcci.in. “This initiative is a step toward empowering the youth of Kashmir with the right knowledge and mentorship to build sustainable enterprises. Er. Kaiser’s book and the mentoring cell will serve as catalysts for industrial growth in the region,” said the Chairman.

Er. Syed Pervaiz Kaiser expressed his gratitude and shared insights from his book, which encapsulates decades of experience in nurturing industries across Kashmir. “My aim has always been to simplify industrial setup and operations for budding entrepreneurs. This book, along with the mentoring cell, will bridge the gap between vision and execution,” he remarked.