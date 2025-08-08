Phase I of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign concludes in Anantnag

ANANTNAG, AUGUST 08: The phase Ist of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign concluded on a high note in Anantnag today, witnessing enthusiastic participation from students, youth, government officials, security personnel, and other stakeholders.

A series of vibrant and patriotic activities were carried out across the district during this phase to celebrate the spirit of the Indian Tricolour and Independence Day.

Key highlights of the campaign included wall paintings and decorations, rakhi-making and rangoli competitions, as well as creative art and craft based on Tiranga themes. Participants also penned heartfelt gratitude letters and tied rakhis to security personnel including the Army and J&K Police, acknowledging their unwavering service to the nation.

Schools, institutions, offices, and public spaces were adorned with Tiranga-themed decorations, lending a festive and patriotic ambiance throughout the district. Buildings were painted in national colors, and the streets came alive with themed hoardings and banners, reflecting a collective sense of pride and unity. Officials and ground staff from various departments, including Poshan and Rural Development Department (RDD), participated in the campaign with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervor.

With phase-I now successfully completed, the district administration is geared up for phase-II of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, which is scheduled to commence on 9th August. The second phase is expected to witness even greater public participation as preparations for the Independence Day celebrations move into full swing.