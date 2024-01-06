Srinagar, Jan 06: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said that he is personally monitoring the electricity supply on the daily basis in the UT while Srinagar has emerged as a role model for the rest of the country.

Addressing a function in Srinagar, LG, as per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said that he personally monitors the electricity supply on a daily basis in the UT every evening. “I monitor and get feedback on area-wise power supply,” he said. The LG said that the damaged transformers are being repaired within 24 hours. “There is no dearth of electricity in J&K,” he said.

The LG said that under the dynamic leadership of outgoing SMC commissioner Athar Amir, Srinagar has gone through a huge transformation and is now a role model for the rest of the Indian cities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Srinagar has witnessed a huge transformation in the past two years. Today, we can say that Srinagar has emerged one of the best cities in the country,” the LG said.

He said that the night of December 31 at Lal Chowk signifies that J&K is on the path of reviving its lost glory for which it was known for—(KNO)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)