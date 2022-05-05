Centre is mulling introducing performance-based salary revision for its employees to improve work culture in the government departments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Centre wants to do away with the pay commissions to compete with the private sector.

As per reports, the Seventh Pay Commission will be the last pay commission recommending salary revision of employees and there might be no new Pay Commission thereafter.

Zee News citing media reports quoting sources in the Finance Ministry said that the new salary hike will be based on performance-linked increment.

However, there is no clear picture as yet of the modalities regarding the assessment in salary calculation. The central government is reportedly working on it.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2016, the Centre brought several reforms which enabled the implementation of the 7th CPC recommendations within six months from the due date.

Before that, employees had to wait for 19 months for the implementation of the commission’s recommendations at the time of the 5th CPC, and 32 months at the time of implementation of the 6th CPC.