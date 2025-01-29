Srinagar, Jan 28: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Tuesday that the people of Jammu and Kashmir will continue to seek restoration of statehood for J-K from the status of a Union Territory.

Speaking to reporters in the Hazratbal area, National Conference chief Abdullah also said that Article 370, which was abrogated by the Centre in 2019, was meant to safeguard Jammu and Kashmir and the identity of its people in the erstwhile state.

“We are waiting for it (restoration of statehood). Ask those who are delaying it. We will continue to pray for statehood and pray to God to protect us,” Abdullah said.

Asked about his earlier statement that Article 370 was for the protection of the Dogra community, the former Union minister said the now-abrogated constitutional provision was for everyone in J-K.

“It was to safeguard Jammu and Kashmir, it was about the identity of its people. Be it the Dogras, Ladakhis or the people of Jammu and Kashmir, it was for everyone and not just one of them.

“When the Maharaja of Kashmir brought the law, he wanted to protect our jobs as there were apprehensions that people from outside will take away jobs. That came under (Article) 35 (A) then. (Article) 370 came in 1949,” he said.

Amid the ongoing debate on the proposed amendments to the Waqf Bill, Abdullah said that “God is great and he will protect the Waqf”.

“Let people do what they want… They cannot erase the name of Allah or his Messenger,” the NC chief added.

To a question on drug menace in J-K, Abdullah said, “We must remember that those selling drugs are Kashmiris, and those using them are also Kashmiris. May God show them the right path and bring them out (of drug menace). I am happy that our police are taking strong action in this matter.

“I hope the police will unmask those behind it and take stringent action against them. But until the people of Kashmir don’t stand against drugs, it will be difficult to control the problem.”

When told that the government and security agencies blame Pakistan for pushing narcotics into J-K, Abdullah said the “people of Kashmir were responsible for destroying themselves”.

“I don’t know who is to blame. But we are responsible… We Kashmiris are responsible for destroying ourselves. The problem with the drugs nexus is that it involves big money and a lot many people. Until we Kashmiris wake up and fight this menace, we will never be able to overcome it,” Abdullah said