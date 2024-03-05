People in J&K Excited About PM Modi’s Visit: Tarun Chugh

BJP National General Secretary and In-Charge J&K Tarun Chugh Tuesday stated that Kashmiri’s have high hopes on PM Modi’s able leadership and are eagerly waiting his arrival on March 7.

Pertinently Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Kashmir on March 7 and is going to address a mega rally at Bakhshi Stadium Srinagar.

Chugh said that like other countrymen people of Jammu and Kashmir also love Prime Minister Narendra Modi and have high hopes on his able leadership. “Today Jammu & Kashmir is witnessing industrial growth, youth being provided employment, corruption ended while as Article 370 which was a huge roadblock in the development of J&K has also abrogated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Chugh said.

He said people of Kashmir valley are eagerly waiting for the moment when PM Modi is going to address mega rally in Srinagar.

He said in past Jammu & Kashmir had become infamous for terrorism and separatism, while as PM Modi turned this region as capital of tourism. “People of J&K are enthusiastic to participate in the mega rally which will be held on March 7. All arrangements have been done for the smooth conduct of the rally. As we received inputs from all districts of J&K, around 1.5 lac to 2 lac people are going to attend the rally,” Chugh added.(KNS)

