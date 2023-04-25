An Indian man travelling from New York to Delhi in an American Airlines flight has been apprehended at the airport for allegedly urinating on his co-passenger.

Media reports said the accused Indian passenger was stated by the airlines staff to be under the influence of liquor and he urinated on his co-passenger during an argument.

A complaint was also filed by American Airlines to the aviation regulator DGCA. However, when the Delhi Police began probing the incident, they did not find any substantial evidence to the accusations.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI) Devesh Kumar Mahla said that legal action was taken against the passenger, who is a resident of Punjab, under non-cognizable offences of Civil Aircraft Rules.

“We initiated action after the complaint was reported about the alleged unruly behaviour. However, there was no corroborative evidence or complaint given by the co-passengers regarding the incident,” he said.

An inebriated man allegedly urinated on his female co-passenger in her seventies in the business class of an Air India New York-Delhi flight on November 26 last year.

The matter came to light in January and the Delhi Police arrested the man a few days later. Air India had imposed a 30-day travel ban on him.