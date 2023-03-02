She is the world’s oldest living hen and her name is Peanut.

Peanut, from Michigan, USA, is now confirmed to be the world’s oldest living chicken, over two decades after surviving a brush with death when she was abandoned by her mother, the guinnessworldrecords.com reported.

Born in the spring of 2002, Peanut is at least 20 years 304 days old as of 1 March 2023.

She is a bantam breed of chicken – a Belgian d’Uccle/Nankin mix to be specific – raised from birth by Marsi Darwin, a retired librarian.

USA verified as world’s oldest chickenBantams are smaller than standard-sized chickens, but are otherwise similar in most respects.

“Peanut is a doddering old lady now but she has had quite a life,” Marsi said.