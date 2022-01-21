Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government has kicked off the process to explore sapphires in the Padder area of Kishtwar district.

ADVERTISEMENT

A joint survey conducted by J&K Minerals Limited and the Geological Survey of India (GSI) for scientific exploration of sapphire mines has been completed.

“The survey had begun last year. Now the second phase of exploration will begin. This year the process of extracting sapphire will formally begin,” said an official.

Documents accessed by The Kashmir Monitor reveal that the extraction of sapphires from Paddar began in 1885. Paddar’s blue sapphire is invaluable. The precious stone, which is famous for its unique peacock blue color, is rarely found in other parts of the world.

“There is no other sapphire that compares to a Kashmir sapphire. Looking through one is like looking at the Himalayan sky as the inclusions in the stone can sometimes resemble wispy clouds. The rich, velvety blue, unenhanced by man, is without peer,” thejewelleryeditor.com said.,

ADVERTISEMENT

Till now, extreme geographical conditions and lack of resources have hampered the commercial exploitation of this valuable stone. Amid the halt in the extracting of sapphire, the precious stone was illegally smuggled causing a huge loss to Jammu and Kashmir.

“A committee has been constituted to evaluate the number of Sapphire reserves and design a suitable mechanism for its sustainable extraction,” officials said.

Experts believed that the sapphire could generate over Rs 10, 000 crore revenue for the UT.

Earlier last year Union Minister Jitendra Singh took up the issue of the Kishtwar Sapphire Mines Project in the Paddar area at a high-level Governing Body meeting of the National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET).

Dr. Jitendra Singh told the Governing Body that the project of exploring Sapphire has been conceived many years ago but did not receive the priority that it deserved.

He explained to them that the Sapphire project could prove a huge commercial benefit not only to enrich Kishtwar but prove to be a hugely valuable asset for the entire Jammu & Kashmir.