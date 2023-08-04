KUPWARA, AUGUST 04: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said development is possible only in the conditions of peace and stability and their goal is to ensure a feeling of safety, security, and happiness in society.

“Development is possible only in the conditions of peace and stability. We have a clear policy of not sparing the guilty and not touching the innocent. On the path of peace and progress, it is our collective responsibility to ensure all the citizens lead a life of prosperity and dignity,” Sinha said after inaugurating sports and various development projects in Kupwara.

Reiterating the commitment of the UT Administration towards the welfare and empowerment of all sections of the society, the Lt Governor said the Administration is not only ensuring economic development but also delivering social justice by providing land to landless population including tribal community.

“Our goal is to ensure a feeling of safety, security, and happiness in society. We’ll ensure expectations of people are fulfilled and all sections work shoulder to shoulder to build a new J&K,” he said.

Sinha visited Handwara in Kupwara and inaugurated sports and various development projects for all-around development. At Handwara, the Lt Governor dedicated the multi-purpose Indoor Sports Hall to the youth of Kupwara.

He said Sports Hall worth Rs 4 crore, equipped with best-in-class facilities, will nurture the sporting talent of local youth and optimize their development. Such facilities for the youth will also make a significant contribution to strengthening our resolve of “Har Din Khel, Sabke Liye Khel”, he added.

In his address, he acknowledged the contribution of the sportspersons in making J&K an emerging powerhouse of sports.

“For a long time access to facilities, avenues for career progression, and opportunity to perform were missing for sportspersons. We are investing more than ever before to create a support system and empowering them to reach their potential and enjoy security in their non-sporting lives,” the Lt Governor said.

200 identified outstanding sportspersons who had brought laurels to the country and the UT at national and international events will be handed over appointment letters for government jobs soon, he added.

At the inaugural ceremony, the Lt Governor shared the growth journey of the Kupwara district and the efforts of the government to establish peace and bring prosperity to the lives of the people.

The sports and other development projects inaugurated today are the testimony to our commitment to fulfilling the aspirations of the people of the district, he said.

Lt Governor also highlighted the unprecedented progress achieved in various sectors and its impact on the lives of all.

Infrastructure development is progressing at a rapid pace and the common man is the main stakeholder of development processes. We have promoted Border tourism to link the far-flung areas with the mainstream of development, he added.

The Lt Governor said the government is working for all and not for a select few and assured that the genuine issues and demands of the people will be addressed on priority.

He said the Government of India had started the initial process on the railway line for Kupwara. He further assured that the road from Lolab to Bandipora will be sanctioned soon. There will be no shortage of funding for the completion of Government Medical College, he added.

On the sidelines of the event, the Lt Governor interacted with the media persons and responded to their questions on changes taking place in terms of tourism, sports, and other sectors in J&K in general and Kupwara in particular.

“Kupwara is moving ahead on the path of peace and prosperity. The district has played a major role in strengthening democracy. The public representatives and the people of Kupwara are giving a new direction to Jammu Kashmir,” the Lt Governor said.

He further said the UT Administration is paying due attention to the border tourism of Kupwara district.

During his visit, the Lt Governor inaugurated various development projects worth Rs 32 crore including the development of the sports complex at Bangus; the augmentation of Grid Substations Villgam and Arampora; the construction of Earth Science Block at Government Degree College Sogam, Kupwara; Three-storey frame structure building at GHSS Handwara; construction of Kalaroose Lastiyal Khul at Lolab. The projects also included Water Supply Scheme Kundlan Karanu, Tangdar as part of the Jal Jeevan Mission fortnight celebrations.

Irfan Sultan Pandithpori, Chairman, District Development Council, Kupwara expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor-led UT Administration for the ongoing development works in District Kupwara.

Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary, Youth Services & Sports, and Nuzhat Gul, Secretary, J&K Sports Council shared the details of unprecedented initiatives and achievements recorded in the sports sector of Jammu Kashmir.

It was informed that in the first quarter of 2023, the UT crossed the figure of 30 lakh people concerning the participation of sportspersons in various sporting events.

Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir; Sh Vijay Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Ayushi Sudan, Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, representatives of PRIs and ULBs, sportspersons, and a large number of people were present on the occasion.